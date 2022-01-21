Mr. Clarence Leon Strickland
TYLER — Clarence Strickland “Strick” was born Clarence Leon Strickland near Bee Rock in Bosque County Texas December 27, 1933. He was raised in Meridian Texas by his Grandparents and maiden Aunt, Vista “Auntie” Strickland. He graduated from Meridian High School where he was recipient of the first Brooks Award for most valuable player in football and placed second in pole vault at state.
After attending Abilene Christian College for a year, Strick served three years in the army with the 11th and 101st Airborne divisions. After his service he attended Weatherford College and East Texas State University where he graduated with a Masters degree in Speech, Theatre, Speech Therapy and Education.
In 1962 he became a member of the Tyler Junior College Speech and Theatre program as Technical Theatre Director. A position he held for 47 years. During that time, he designed and rendered over 250 sets for the theatre program and many other TJC groups. He taught Speech and Theatre, Design, directed and acted. Strick thought he had the best job ever, taught in the morning, worked in the shop in the afternoon and directed at night.
Strick was preceded in death by two brothers J.O. and Jack Strickland, son in law John Cushing, and his good friends Glendya and Bill. He is survived by a son Kemp Strickland, two daughters Shelia Cushing and Shanti Harris. Eight grandchildren, John, Amanda, Drew, Julia, Michael, Anna, Dylan and Kyndal and five great- grandchildren. One brother Danny Strickland and two sisters Carol and Tony. Also, his friends Crawford, Jacque, Patsy and Roselyn, and several thousand students.