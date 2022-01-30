Mr. Christopher Adam Blackmon
TYLER — Christopher Adam Blackmon, also known as Uncle Batman, 35, of Tyler passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 23, 2022.
Chris was born in Tatum, TX on March 10, 1986, to Earl Wayne Blackmon and Rebekah Lynn Caldwell. Chris attended Tatum ISD and Pine Tree ISD, where he played football and was captain of the wrestling team. Shortly after high school, he began his 15 year career at Discount Tire, where he currently served as an assistant manager.
In his spare time, Chris was an avid shooter, gun collector, and car enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends, whom he considered his family. Chris was loved for his sense of humor, big heart, loyalty, and infectious energy.
Chris is preceded in death by his father, Earl Wayne Blackmon and survived by his wife, Lisa Coots Blackmon, and his siblings: Elizabeth Whitworth, Rachel McKee, and Sheridan Baze. He is, also, survived by his many friends.
Chris’ Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2-5 pm at Wylde Acres in Longview, TX.