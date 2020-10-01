Mr. Charles Julius “Tripp” Muller III

Tripp loved music from an early age, learning to play guitar in high school and always jamming with his friends in his family’s living room. While in college, he played lead guitar in a band he formed known as The Karetakers, playing 60’s rock and roll. They became very popular and played gigs all over East Texas. Tripp graduated from Texas A&M University Commerce in 1970. After college, in 1972, he turned the old Muller Ice Company, the family business he had helped with as a boy, into The Icehouse, a trendy nightclub/disco in Commerce. He took an apprenticeship in his father’s architect firm and earned his Architect’s License in 1982. His career took him from Commerce, Texas, to Auburn, AL, serving as University Architect at Auburn University, and back to Tyler continuing his work for architectural firms, where he met and married Julie Thames Watson in 1996. They traveled to Austin when Tripp took the position of Director of Facilities Planning at the Diocese of Austin, his favorite endeavor there being his work to renovate the downtown Cathedral in Austin. He and Julie returned back to Tyler close to family for retirement but his last years were spent struggling with dementia. He was lovingly cared for by the nurses, aides and staff of Briarcliff Nursing Center. The family is so grateful for their many kindnesses.
He was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church and enjoyed assisting where he could in caring for Pollard’s facilities. He was a fun-loving guy that enjoyed being with friends and family, watching football, being a “Pop” to grandson Nate, playing his guitars, fine-tuning Mustangs to go just a little bit faster than seemed safe to Julie, and per his sister Jamie, her “Bro” was a fabulous big brother! Driving his Mustang, top-down through the Hill Country of Texas was the closest he came to heaven while still bound to this earth. Drive on, sweet Tripp, we can’t even imagine the glorious vistas you’re seeing now.
Predeceasing Tripp are his parents, his daughter Chelsea Burns, son-in-law Jim Hicks and aunt, Nelwyn Samford. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Julie; daughter, Erica Hicks, grandson Nate Hicks and wife Chelsea; his sister, Jamie Slack; niece, Heather Isaacs and husband Matt, their children Caliger and Eleanor, all of Claremore, Oklahoma, and friend Jan Tuomi of Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to Pollard United Methodist Church - Facilities, 3030 New Copeland Rd, Tyler, TX 75701, or The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler TX 75701.