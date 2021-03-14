Mr. Cecil Wilson, Jr.
TYLER — Viewing only for Mr. Cecil Wilson, Jr., 79, Tyler, is scheduled for 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Wilson died on March 9, 2021. He was born June 22, 1941 in Tyler, Texas.
