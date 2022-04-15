Mr. Carnell Gossett
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Carnell Gossett, 78, Tyler, will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at God’s Will Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Kedrick Graves as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Gossett passed on April 10, 2022. He was born February 7, 1944.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 15, 2022 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.