Mr. Carlton Scott Rizer
TROUP — On January 30, 2022, Carlton Scott Rizer, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 70. Carlton was born on January 10, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio to Virgil and Dorothy Rizer. He received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Oklahoma State University in 1976, and subsequently a certificate in Nurse Anesthesia from the University of South Alabama in 1980. He practiced anesthesia for over 40 years, caring for patients in a variety of settings, including rural and medically underserved areas of east Texas. For many years he was chief nurse anesthetist for an anesthesia group based in Athens, Tx until his retirement at age 69.
On September 11, 1999, Carlton married Carol Ann Kennedy Rizer in Holly Springs UMC in Martins Mill, TX. Carlton and his two sons, Kevin Scott Rizer and Steven Michael Rizer and Carol’s two daughters, Carrie Elizabeth Kennedy and Katherine Stephanie Root became a blended family. From day one, the couple referred to having four children, never identifying any as stepchildren.
Carlton loved aviation and owned several airplanes through his life. He also had a passion for golf, good wine, and an occasional cigar. He was an award-winning CASA volunteer and advocated for 20 children over 10 years. He attended Green Acres Baptist church and traveled to several countries on various mission trips, including Thailand, China, and a float trip down the Amazon to bring medical care to area residents who often traveled miles on foot to receive care. He loved all things Oklahoma State, the music of Simon & Garfunkel, fried chicken, dogs, and kids. He was known for his generous spirit, love of life, and witty sense of humor.
Carlton is survived by his wife, Carol, sons Steven Rizer, Kevin Rizer and son-in-law Austin Gartman, daughters Carrie Kennedy, Katie Root and son-in-law Mike Root, grandsons Jacob Mauldin, Ryan Mauldin and Samuel Root, sisters Susan Huffman and Alicia Gardner, and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of East Texas (click this link to donate; or go to hospiceofeasttexas.org).