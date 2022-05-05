Mr. Bruce Leggett
WACO — Funeral services for Mr. Bruce Leggett, 78, Waco, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Richfield Christian Church in Waco, Texas with Rev. Alec Ylitalo officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Bruce Leggett, son of Ralph Z. and Veola (Ross) Leggett was born December 4, 1943 in Point, Texas. The third of four children he was reared with brother Ralph and sisters Genola and Henrietta.
He attended school in Point and Lubbock, Texas graduating from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in 1961. He served in the United States Air Force as a Communications Specialist based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Bruce received his Associate in Engineering Electronics from Valparaiso Technical Institute in 1973. He retired from Schlumberger in 2004 after 29 years and 11 months of faithful service. In retirement, he served Starbucks for 11 years of fun and dedicated service.
Bruce was united marriage to Sheila Jean Polk, October 26, 1968. To this union were born three children: Gana, Marc and Victor. Bruce was a loving father and grandfather and excitedly shared his hobbies...computers, skating, clock making, string art, classical music, baking and cooking with his children.
Bruce loved the study of God’s Word and did not hesitate to share a verse of scripture when the occasion arose. He grew up in Galilee Baptist Church/Lubbock sharing with his family a relationship with God’s Word that was fun and exciting. He shared this special feeling with others throughout his life. As a member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for over 48 years, he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served as a deacon, an elder and was a retreat-area board member.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, his children, grandson: Christian, brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
....and to all he leaves these words of faith:
Trust in the Lord with all your heart: and lean not unto your own understanding. In all ways acknowledge Him and he will direct your paths.
Proverbs 3:5-6
And this is His commandment, That we should believe on the name of his Son Jesus Christ and love one another.
I John 3:23
