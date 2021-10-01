Mr. Brian K. Brown
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Brian K. Brown, 48, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Bill Allen as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mr. Brown died September 19, 2021. He was born January 28, 1973.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9:30 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
 
 

