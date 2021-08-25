Mr. Bobby Ray Black
DUNCANVILLE — Graveside services for Mr. Bobby Ray Black, 79, Duncanville, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Michael Black as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Black died August 16, 2021. He was born January 11, 1942.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.