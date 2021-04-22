Mr. Benjamin A. Robertson
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Benjamin A. Robertson, 87, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, April 23, 2021 at Kilgore Memorial Gardens in Kilgore with Superintendent Melton R. Timmons as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Robertson died April 17, 2021. He was born April 13, 1934.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife: Theresa Pryor and a host of nieces and nephews.
Public viewing will be 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 