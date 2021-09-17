Mr. Austin Columbus Kelley
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Austin Columbus Kelley, 87, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Dr. Orenthia Mason as eulogist Burial will be in DFW National Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Kelley died September 9, 2021. He was born January 15, 1934 in Brownsboro, Texas.
He previously lived in Arlington, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Brownsboro, Texas and finally Tyler, Texas from 1991 to 2021. He was self-employed at Kelley’s Delivery. Mr. Kelley was active in the community in Tyler Organization of Men, Boys to Men (mentoring program) and an avid antique car collector.
Mr. Kelley served in the U.S. Army.
He is preceded in death by his son: Gregory Kelley; grandson: Gregory Lamont Kelley; and granddaughter: Nicole Kelley.
Left to cherish his memories are special friend: Rubye Roy; children: Keith Kelley, Kenneth Kelly, Austin T. Kelley, Patrick Kelley and Dan Kelley (all from Dallas); one brother: B.J. Kelley; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 12:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.