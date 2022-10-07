Mr. Aubry John Ellis Coleman
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Aubry John Ellis Coleman, 30, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Smith Temple COGIC with Bishop David R. Houston as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Coleman passed on September 29, 2022. He was born December 25, 1991.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 12:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.