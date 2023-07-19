Mr. Arthur Lee Williams, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Arthur Lee Williams, Jr., 50, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Whitehouse Church of God in Christ with Dr. Michael K. Mast as eulogist. Burial will be in Antioch Whitehouse Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Williams passed on July 11, 2023. He was born on September 19, 1972.
Public viewing will be Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 10:30 am - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.