Mr. Argusta Lindbergh Stansell, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Argusta Lindbergh Stansell, Jr., 48, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church - Tyler for family only (visitors in parking lot) with Rev. R. L. Davis as eulogist. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Stansell died January 19, 2021. He was born September 25, 1972. Public viewing will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
US states ease virus restrictions even as variants take hold
-
Tyler man sentenced to 10 years for having 3,500 images of child porn
-
NET Health to give second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at Harvey Convention Center
-
COVID-19 sites expanding in Texas, TDEM publishes maps for available services
-
Tyler woman indicted by grand jury for leaving child in closet