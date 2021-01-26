Mr. Argusta Lindbergh Stansell, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Argusta Lindbergh Stansell, Jr., 48, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church - Tyler for family only (visitors in parking lot) with Rev. R. L. Davis as eulogist. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Stansell died January 19, 2021. He was born September 25, 1972. Public viewing will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

