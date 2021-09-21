Mr. Anthony Jones
DALLAS — Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Jones, 58, Dallas, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Iral Hayes as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Jones died September 14, 2021. He was born November 1, 1963.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.