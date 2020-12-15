Mozelle Massey

A funeral service is scheduled at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Mixon. Bro. Joe Ballard and Bro. Mike Blumn will officiate. Mrs. Massey will be laid to rest at Mixon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Mozelle attended First Baptist Church in Mixon where she was active with Bible School and church camps. She also worked in her greenhouse that she operated as Massey Farms. Mrs. Massey was employed with Troup ISD for twenty years, cooking and serving as school cafeteria manager. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them how to cook and bake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances (Dobyns) Pucheu; brother Joey Pucheu; and brother-in-law John Massey.
Mrs. Massey is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wayne Massey, of Jacksonville; daughters Amy Massey of Jacksonville and Andrea Cole and husband James of Overton; and son Clark Massey of Kilgore. Her siblings are Glain Pucheu (Deborah) and Toni Dowdy (Glen), all of Troup, Pierre Pucheu (Heidi) of Leonardtown, MD; and sister-in-law Judy Massey of Jacksonville. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Hayden, Matthew, Hannah, Kelsie and Karter; and numerous nieces and nephews.