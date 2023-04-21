Mother Martha Ann Hambrick-Langley
TYLER — Celebration and Homegoing services for Martha Ann Hambrick Langley is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023, 12 noon at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ with Dr. Rodney Atkins officiating and Bishop David R. Houston eulogist. Interment will be held in RoseHill Cemetery.
Mother Martha Ann Hambrick Langley was the fourth child born to Mr. Arthur and Mrs. Annie Green Hambrick on April 30, 1934. Mother Martha Langley went to glory on April 16, 2023. She attended public school in Brownsboro and Tyler Public School. On October 20, 1951, she married Mr. H.W. (Buddy) Langley and to their union four beautiful children were born: three sons and one daughter.
Mother Langley was employed in the healthcare industry. She was a charge tech at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital for over twenty-five years. Her career was supporting the operating room during many surgeries.
Mother Langley was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Annie Hambrick, her loving husband, H.W. “Buddy” Langley on October 18, 2010, three brothers, Freddie, Archie, Clyde Hambrick; two sisters, Corrine Pettigrew and Patricia Jackson and her lovely daughter, Marcus “Molly” Langley Bailey, who passed from this life only 33 days before her on March 13, 2023.
She leaves to cherish her memory 3 sons, Roger H.W. Langley (Dr. Dorothy), Steven Ralph Langley (Jan), Danny Paul Langley (Michelle); God Daughter, Jean Ross, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday 1:00-6:00 pm. Family hour 6:00-7:00 pm. in the Ernest S. Sterling Chapel.