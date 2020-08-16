Morton Lang Krumholz
AUSTIN, TX — Born in Tyler, Texas on April 17, 1933, Morton’s parents were Florence and Max Krumholz. With a strong sense of dedication and discipline, Morton excelled as a student in Tyler. After finishing Tyler High School, he attended Texas A&M University where he served as a leader on campus, scholastically, in the Corps of Cadets, and in many other activities.
Morton graduated from the University of Texas Dental Branch, again as a top student. The next two years, he served as a Dental Officer in the Army before moving to Austin, Texas, to start his life-long dental career that lasted more than fifty years.
During his army service, he married Lois Rosenthal, and they welcomed three children, and, eventually, welcomed spouses, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
After losing Lois to cancer, Morton married Susie Golub Kasman and with their combined families, created a very full life together. Their adventures with one another included attending both A&M and University of Texas sports, traveling, and enjoying many hobbies like photography together. They loved being with their many children, grandchildren and enjoyed having many pets.
Morton experienced a few health issues that caused his last years to be less active, but still enjoyable. He passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020, and was laid to rest in Austin.
For more information, please visit AustinNaturalFunerals.com/obituaries/Morton-Krumholz
