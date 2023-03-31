Morris Wayne Bracey
WOODWAY — Morris Wayne Bracey, 92, of Woodway, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Providence Village Hospice Center in Waco. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Bill Kirkland officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at noon, April 3 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Morris was born February 18, 1931, in Canton, Texas, Van Zandt County, to George Allen and Jessie Ophelia Bryant Bracey. The family later moved to the community of Swan, Texas, outside of Tyler, where the four Bracey siblings made lifelong friends and memories. Morris learned to be one of the best salesmen by selling vegetables at the family vegetable stand. While attending and graduating Tyler High School, Morris worked as a mechanic at Crim Motor Co. He later worked for Watson Electric. Morris went to work for Dealers Electric in 1960, where he eventually became the Eastern Region Manager. Morris moved to Waco in 1979 to become Executive Vice President of Dealers Electrical Supply. He became president shortly thereafter. In 1985, he was involved in the employees purchasing Dealers to become an employee-owned company. At the time of his retirement in 2020 he was Chairman and CEO. One of his greatest joys was spending time at his ranch with his Texas Longhorns.
His hobbies were fishing, hunting, picnics, and working on the ranch. He also enjoyed attending Dealers Customer Appreciation fish fries. He was also a Mason and a Shriner.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, J.B. Bracey and Edward Bracey and wife, Jimmie; and his sister, June Bracey Barnes and husband, James.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Bracey; his son, Scott Bracey and wife, Linda; daughters, Becky Snyder and husband, Ben, Julie Ables and husband, Gary, and Jill May and husband, Steve; stepsons, Michael Townley and wife, Fran, and Nathan Townley and wife, Kristi. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive him.
Pallbearers will be the Officers and Management Group of Dealers Electrical Supply; Chris Lanham, Greg Chudej, Steven Hall, Daryl Donaldson, Randal West, and Bruce Fadal.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com