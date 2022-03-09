Morris T. Raley, Jr.
LINDALE — A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Stanger Springs Community Church with Pastor Larry Shackelford.
Morris Truman Raley, Jr. was born March 29, 1955 in Tyler, Texas. He had been a resident of Lindale since 1989, formerly living in Tyler. He worked as an electrician for Tyler Pipe (25 years), Carrier (15 years), and Target Distribution Center (8 years).
Morris passed away at the age of 66 on March 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Truman Raley, Sr. and Patsy Caves Raley and sister, Jeannie Raley.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Julia Raley of Lindale; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie & Darren Smith of Lindale; son and daughter-in-law, Jacob & Elise Raley of Lindale; and grandchildren, Peyton Smith, Raelynn Smith, and baby Raley on the way.