Morris Davis
FRANKSTON — Funeral service for Mr. Morris Davis, 77, Frankston, will be Saturday, 3:00PM at Carpenter’s Cross Baptist Church, Host Pastor Ron Ivey, Evangelist L. Shead, officiating, and Elder Johnny R. Baker, eulogist. FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED. Burial will follow in Pine Springs Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mr. Davis transitioned September 24, 2021 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Jo Ann. Public Viewing will be Friday, 4-8pm at the funeral home.
 
 

