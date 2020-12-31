Monty grew up in Mt. Pleasant, Texas and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1962 and East Texas State College in Commerce where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Judy South Newman, for 57 years. Together they raised their family in Tyler, Texas where he was an instructor at Tyler Junior College for 30 years. After retirement in 1999, he continued to teach at the college level at UT Tyler and Northeast Texas Community College. He enjoyed getting his family together on special occasions for a fish fry or garden planting at “the cabin”. He was a man of few words and demonstrated his love for his family through his generous actions. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas.
Monty is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Kevin Newman and wife Yvonne, of Whitehouse, Texas; daughter Karen Newman McCullough and husband Jon of Mount Pleasant, Texas; and daughter, Kelli Newman Thedford and husband Brian, of Tyler, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Garrett Newman, Madison Newman, Raegan McCullough Dickson, Emma McCullough, Rylan Thedford, and Lexie Thedford. Survivors also include sisters; Billie Ann Crump and husband Danny, and Susan Hipp and husband HC all of Mount Pleasant; brother, Michael Newman and wife Teresa, of Midland, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Cora Lee Newman and his in-laws Wayne and Blanche South.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. January 1, 2021 at Gladewater Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, Texas under the direction of Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Newman, Rylan Thedford, Jake Dickson, Kevin Williams, James Sheridan, and John Jarvis. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bell Bullets.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Northeast Texas Community College Foundation
PO Box 1307
Mount Pleasant, Texas 75456
Write Monty Newman Industrial Technology Scholarship on the memory line
Or online at:
ntcc.edu/give