Monica “Monnie” Laine Minter
CHANDLER — Monica Laine Minter was born in Tyler, Texas on November 12, 1949 to Bobby and Dora Stratton. She died on November 14, 2021 at the age of 72. She was a graduate of John Tyler High School and worked in the insurance industry and Brookshire’s office.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Dora Stratton.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Minter of Chandler; son Bobby & Dana Smotherman of Winona; daughter Tammy Smotherman of Chandler; grandchildren Tristan Moore, Maci Hall, McKenna Thorn, Lindsey Smotherman, and Easton Smotherman; nephew John & Kathleen Wallace, and sister Donna & Don Wallace.
A graveside memorial will be held at Chilton Cemetery in Big Sandy on Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bruce Rudd of Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church in Lindale officiating.