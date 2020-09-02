Molly Smith Robson
ARGYLE — Molly E Robson passed away peacefully at her home in Argyle, Texas on Saturday August 29, 2020. Molly was born in Cincinnati, OH on October 18, 1936 to parents Forrest and Mary Smith. She grew up in Indianapolis, IN and graduated from Broad Ripple High School and then attended Indiana University majoring in Art.
She lived in Tyler, Texas for many years where she worked in retail sales and property management. and where she met and married James H Robson. Molly and James were looking forward to celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on November 17, 2020.
Molly was predeceased by her parents. Survivors include her husband James. Also, Molly leaves two daughters; Lori Young and husband Rick of Magnolia, Texas and Chanel Anthony and husband Chris Vangelkis of West Hollywood, CA. Additional Survivors include brothers Sam Smith and wife Karen and brother Terry Smith and wife Ginny, all of Naples, FL. Molly also is survived by stepson Mo Robson of Dallas, TX and stepdaughter Tam Robson of Frisco, TX and her two sons Tanner and Caden. Brother in Law Tom Robson of St Louis, MO also survives.
A service for the family will be held at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
