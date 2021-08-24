Molly Mayfield
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Molly Mayfield, 80, of Whitehouse will be 11:00 am Wednesday, August 26 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Whitehouse Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
Mrs. Mayfield passed away August 23, 2021 in Tyler. She was born August 10, 1941 in Cooper to the late Paul and Lucy Jackson Purcell.
Molly attended schools in Overton and graduated in 1958. She was a cheerleader and voted most beautiful. On March 1, 1968 she married the love of her life Sherman Mayfield.
Oh my soul, how do you describe a woman like Molly Mayfield? She was the kind of person who cared for everyone like they were her own. Whether it was with a fresh baked cake or pie or fixing someone a plate of delicious home cooked food in her always active kitchen. Molly never stopped looking for the need you might have that she could meet. As a pastor’s wife, she demonstrated for others what it looks like to serve steadfastly. She was often called on to sacrifice her needs and wishes for the sake of others. This often meant time alone, changing personal plans and going that extra mile. Molly never clamored for the spotlight to shine on her. Instead, she served her church, her family, her friends and most importantly her God with a humble and gentle spirit. To have known Molly was to know a true gem. Molly leaves those who knew her with fond memories of being well loved. Most importantly, she leaves behind a legacy of what it looks like to truly love God and your neighbor well.
Molly is survived by her loving family including her husband Sherman Mayfield; children, Art and Terri Carney of Tyler, Don and Kim Reel of Bullard, Gary and Denise DuBose of Flint and Kenneth and Sheena Burris of Frankston; grandchildren, Samantha Weaver, Clint Weaver, Melissa Toon, Ben Reel, Andrea Thornton, Megan DuBose, Blake Bevill, Brooke Bevill, Maigan Hughes and Emmalee Burris and 11 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her son in laws and grandsons; Art Carney, Don Reel, Kenneth Burris, Ben Reel, Blake Bevill and Clint Weaver.
If desired memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or the Whitehouse Food Pantry in c/o East Texas Food Bank, 3201 Robertson Road, Tyler, TX 75701.