Molly Lott Hall
TYLER — Molly Lott Hall passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. She was born May 24, 1939 to Knox and Sally Lott in Red Springs, Texas. She attended Winona High School.
She loved her drag racing family including Hallsville Raceway, Dallas Raceway and Red River Raceway. She and Ken were inducted into the Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 1998.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Wanda Gay Jimmerson, sister, Lyla Ruth Williams, brothers, Gaston Lott, Vernon Lott and B.K. Lott, and son Jeff Attaway.
She is survived by her loving family including her husband Kenneth Hall, sons, Tommy Attaway and wife Sharon of Whitehouse, Texas, Craig Attaway of Winona, Texas, Harlan Attaway and wife Deana of Flint, Texas, daughter Tina Shirey, daughter-in-law Kelli Attaway of Rockwall and grandson Adam Attaway and wife Kayla of Bullard, Texas, step-daughters Lisa Massey and Debbie Lee as well as several nieces and nephews; eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
A Memorial is scheduled January 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hilltop Church of Nazarene in Tyler.