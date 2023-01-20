Molly Barton Ellis
CHANDLER — Molly Barton Ellis passed away January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. Graveside services for Molly are scheduled for 1:30, Thursday, January 19th at Echols Cemetery in Brownsboro, Texas with Rev. Sam Boyd officiating.
Molly was born February 17, 1929 to Ruben and Ruth Barton in Brownsboro, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years George Ellis, her youngest son R.C. Ellis (Bubba) and sister Ruth Ann Glaze.
She is survived by her son George Coy Ellis and wife Barbara of Chandler. Grandchildren Bill Ellis, Chad Ellis, Meshia Powell and Joann Ellis Conklin. 5 great grandchildren and 3 great-great granddaughters.