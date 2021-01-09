Mitzi Jan Migura
TYLER — Mitzi Jan Migura, age 64, of Tyler, Texas left this world to join her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Mitzi was born June 13, 1956.
Mitzi was born in Tyler, Tx, and spent her whole life here. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She started out as a respiratory therapist, but soon decided that she wanted to work as a teacher at Green Acres Baptist Church. She spent her life devoted to teaching young children about her wonderful Savior, Jesus Christ. She has touched many lives throughout her life, but none more so than her family. There was no greater love to her than God, Christ, and her family. She demonstrated this every day of her life. Heaven rejoiced the moment she entered those gates. While we will miss her every day, we will always feel the impact she has on us for the rest of our lives.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her loving parents, Doug and Joy Matthews.
Mitzi is survived by her loving husband, Mark Migura; 3 children, Shawn, Alicia, and Michael; and 6 grandchildren, Bailee, Samantha, Beckett, Ryan, Reagan, and Riley.
Mitzi’s graveside services for family and close friends will be held at Tyler Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 9, 2021 under the direction of Pastor Steve Layton.
