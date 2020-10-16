Missionary Ruby Lee Banks
TYLER — A Celebration of life for Missionary Ruby Lee Banks, 80 of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the afternoon at Green Acres Baptist Church with Superintendent Alton Davis serving as eulogist, (MASK ARE REQUIRED.) Entombment will follow in Tyler Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Missionary Banks transitioned peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
