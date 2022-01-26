Miss Everlene Jackson
DESOTO — Miss Everlene Jackson was the second child born to the late Harvey Lee Jackson and Celestine Mayfield Jackson on November 9, 1951 in Smith County, TX.
She graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1970 and attended Tyler Junior College. After college she moved to Dallas, Texas.
Her professional career was over 25 years with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. She was the mother of one son, Nathan Lee’Andre Jackson.
Everlene is survived by her son Nathan Jackson, DeSoto, Texas, sister, Dr. Clemestine Jackson, nieces, Lo’Seethia Jackson and Candace Conley, Tyler, Texas, a host of cousins, friends, and Co-workers.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. January 28, 2022 at Sacred Funeral Home Cedar Hill, Tx. Services will be 12 p.m. January 29, 2022 at Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church; Tyler Tx. Her final resting place, Lawrence Cemetery, Tyler Tx. Arrangements are entrusted with Sacred Funeral Home; Cedar Hill, Tx.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED!