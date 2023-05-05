Minnie Lee Smith
TYLER — Minnie Lee Smith, age 97, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. She was born on August 9, 1925 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Houston and Ruth Snider.
A time of visitation for Minnie will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Southern Oaks Baptist Church. A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 pm at the church, followed by the graveside service at 3:30 pm at Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Garden.
Full obituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/11276160