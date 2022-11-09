Minnie Edith Moss
TYLER — Minnie Moss was called to her home in heaven on November 7, 2022. A visitation will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 5:00 till 7:00 PM on Thursday November 10th 2022, and services will also be at the funeral home on the 11th at 10:00 AM. Minnie Edith (Spier) Moss was born in Tyler (Dixie Community) on October 25, 1927 to James Albert and Viretta Lenore Spier. She attended Dixie School and graduated from Tyler High School, working for a period of time in the finance office of Camp Fannin, the World War II training camp in Smith County. She married Wilford A. Moss, a family friend, after his return from World War II. Business took them to Palestine, Texas where Minnie was a homemaker and mother to six children. They returned to Tyler, where they were again long-term residents until her home going. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilford, and sister Alberta Rozell two sons, Kenneth Joe and Donnie; a daughter, Diane; a granddaughter, Tammy; and her parents. She leaves behind a large, loving family: Son, Ron Moss and wife Betty; Daughter, Patricia (Trish) and husband Cal Nation; Daughter, Carol and husband Clay Reynolds. Five granddaughter: Michelle Mims, Melissa and husband Billy Glasscock, Cheryl and husband Adam Kennon, Stacy and husband Marshall Dodson, Teresa Tucker. One grandson, Chris Green and wife Karrey. Eleven great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Minnie lived an exemplary life, the epitome of the Christian woman. Her joy was found in her Savior and her children. She was always happiest with a baby in her arms and the newest was always the “sweetest she had ever seen.” She was always active in her church, serving in different areas from choir, children’s ministry. WMU and adult ladies’ class. She was an earnest prayer warrior and example of leaning on God’s strength during hard times of which she saw many and came through the stronger for them. Those who knew her marveled at her strength and aura of Christ surrounding her. Her legacy will continue in the hearts of all with whom she came into contact. Praise God! She is resting in the arms of Jesus! Her heart was centered on the children. She was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and the family requests in lieu of flowers, that if you desire, donations be made to the New Harmony Baptist Church Children’s Building in her memory. New Harmony Baptist Church 10251 FM 724 Tyler, Texas 75704