Minister Julius E. Webb
GLADEWATER — Funeral services for Minister Julius E Webb, 79, Gladewater are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Green Acres Baptist Church with Rev. Errol Jones as eulogist. Face Masks and social distancing is required. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, Whitehouse, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Minister Webb died October 22, 2020. He was born June 6, 1941. Public viewing will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

