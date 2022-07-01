Minister Josephine Nance
TYLER — Funeral services for Minister Josephine Nance, 68, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Gee’s Memorial Church with Rev. Margarett Dixson as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Minister Nance passed on June 23, 2022. She was born August 7, 1953.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 2:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.