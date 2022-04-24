Mildred (Williams) Irby
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Mildred (Williams) Irby of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Barbara Huggins will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Forrest Park Cemetery in Houston.
Visitation will begin on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
She was born on January 12, 1935 and passed away on April 22, 2022. Upon graduating high school, she moved to Houston and worked for Phillips Petroleum from 1954 to 1992 and was married to the love of her life, Samuel, for 31 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and decorating.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Irby; her sister, Marva Nidiffer; and her brother, Robert Boyd Williams.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Greg Irby (Maria Lopez) of Burleson; her sister Mary Jo and husband Dick Smith of Jacksonville; her brother, Forest and wife Nancy Williams of Jacksonville; and her sister-in-law, Judy Williams. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Paige and husband Kelby Golden, and Brooke Irby; great-grandchildren, Blakely and Blaire Golden; and numerous nieces and nephews.