Mildred Stewart Willis
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral Services for Mrs. Mildred Willis, 87, of Whitehouse, TX., will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 from 2-6:00 P.M at North Star Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home of Kilgore, TX. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
Mildred Joyce Willis was born on December 27, 1934. She departed this life on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Trinity Mother Frances. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Robert Willis Sr. of Whitehouse, TX; four sons Bobby Don Stewart of Whitehouse, TX, Jerry Wayne Stewart and James Arthur Stewart of Tyler, TX, and Bruce Earl Stewart (Sherry) of Whitehouse, TX; three daughters Lana Kay Smith (Henry) of Arp, TX, Sharon Kennedy (James) of Tyler, TX, and Karon Starks of Whitehouse, TX; stepdaughters Lillie Faye Willis, Debra Williams, Barbara Hughes (Alvin), Sharon Williams (Ronnie), and DaWanda Austin (Jimmy); stepson Robert Willis Jr. (Sandra); sisters Jettie Smith of Tyler, TX, Carol of Houston, TX, and Marilyn Williams (David) of Tyler, TX; brothers L.D. Dorsey (Virginia) and Tommy Dorsey both Tyler, TX, Walter Dorsey (Lula) and Billy Ray Dorsey both of Whitehouse, TX; sister-in-law Maxine Dorsey; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, many family, friends, and loved ones.