Mildred “Millie” Sanders Winningham
TYLER — Mildred “Millie” Sanders Winningham passed away peacefully in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 30, 2022. Millie was born on January 24, 1934 in Tyler, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Sanders and Nellie (Williams) Sanders Reed. Survivors include cousin, Betty Wagner and son, Corey Drew; also her cousin, Ray Williams and his wife, Ella, and son, Chet. Millie had many friends. She was especially grateful for her devoted friend and caregiver, Kim Fisher and her husband, Jeff; as well as her devoted friend, Betty Sue Denny. Millie grew up in Tyler, Texas, attending Tyler public schools and later Tyler Junior College. Millie moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she worked for Williams Company. Later she owned Westside Florist before retiring. She met and married Donnie Winningham. They were married 34 years prior to his death. Millie was very vivacious and creative and a voracious reader. Her “fur baby” pets were very much loved and adored. Millie will be cremated and interred at Williams Cemetery located near Tyler. No services are planned. To honor Millie, please give to a charity of your choice. Cremation entrusted to Cremation Society of Oklahoma.