Mildred Henderson Grinstead
TYLER — A private memorial service for Mildred Henderson Grinstead, 87, of Tyler will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Grinstead passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Mildred was born in Lufkin, Texas, on October 13, 1933, to the late George Hall Henderson, Sr., and Maurine Canon Henderson. She was a graduate of Lufkin High School and then Southern Methodist University where she studied art history. Upon graduation in 1954 she embarked on a career in photography and commercial art in Houston. There she met Fred Edward Grinstead, whom she married on December 1, 1956. They raised their two sons, Edward and Jay, first in Houston and then in Tyler.
Upon the family’s arrival in Tyler in 1980 through the end of her life, Mildred’s interest in public service grew as a contributor to many civic, educational, and philanthropic institutions. In addition, she had a lifelong commitment to historic preservation organizations both locally and nationwide. Mildred’s enduring love for early American history and architecture inspired a decades-long pursuit crafting miniature replicas of iconic American homes, buildings, and meticulously composed interiors. Many of her creations were gifted to museums and historical institutions in Virginia, Maryland, and Texas.
Mildred is survived by her son Jay Henderson Grinstead and his wife Susan Lefevre Grinstead of Los Altos Hills, California; sister-in-law Mary Martha Henderson of Lufkin, Texas; nephews George Hall Henderson, III (Brigettee) of Lufkin, Texas, Stewart Rollins Henderson (Kristin) of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Richard Gardner Henderson (Alison) of The Woodlands, Texas; nieces Sharon Leigh Henderson (Denise) of Bozeman, Montana, and Ashley Henderson Burroughs (Peter) of Sarasota, Florida; and nine grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred Edward Grinstead, brother George Hall Henderson, Jr., and son Edward Hall Grinstead.
Mildred will be remembered for her generosity, modesty, and grace.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Henderson III, Stewart Henderson, Richard Henderson, and Peter Burroughs.
The family would like to thank her longtime housekeeper Leslie Thomas; her caregivers Teodola Chavez, Elizabeth Gaona, Bobbie Nell Pringle, and Franchester Winston; physicians Dr. Douglas Coltman and Dr. Kyle Smith; and the nursing and professional staff of Hospice of East Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation or to a charity of choice.
