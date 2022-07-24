Mildred Helen Dowdy Fowler
TYLER — Mildred Helen Dowdy Fowler passed on to be with her Savior on July 11, 2022 at the age of 95. Helen was born January 14, 1927 to Carl and Lucille Dowdy in Tyler. She lived in Tyler, attended Tyler High School and TJC until she transferred to Baylor University in 1945. While at Baylor she met the love of her life Stanley E. Fowler and they were married August 24, 1947 after their graduation in the spring of that year. Their union lasted 64 years until Stanley’s death in 2011.
Helen was a master educator in the Lubbock school district for over 20 years while Stanley was a professor at Texas Tech University. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, and served as President of her chapter in Lubbock. She attended State and National conventions to forward the influence of educators in today’s classrooms.
Stanley and Helen were both active members of First Baptist Church of Lubbock, and First Baptist Church in Tyler after retirement. They were members of the CIA (Christians in Action) Sunday School class and traveled to conferences and conventions in the name of Christ.
Helen is preceded to life eternal by her husband Stanley, parents, and sister June.
Remaining to cherish her memory are their 3 sons - Robert (Cathy), John (Kathleen), James (Phyllis); 5 grandchildren - Matthew (Jennifer) Fowler, Jessica (Scott) Medcalf, Kelsey (Adam) Daniel, Thomas Fowler and Mark Fowler; 8 great-grandchildren, Caleb & Joshua Medcalf, Mary Karen, Amber, & Crystal Daniel and Olivia, Luke & Sterling Fowler.
As per Helen’s wishes her ashes will be interred in the Walnut Grove cemetery and a memorial service will be held August 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippet Funeral Home in Tyler.
