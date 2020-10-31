Mildred Bolt Hill

Mildred was born, October 4, 1932 in Kilgore, Texas to Luther C. Bolt and his wife, the former Bernice Elaine Lowery. She was a graduate of Kilgore High School and Kilgore Junior College. During her time at Kilgore Junior College, she tried out and proudly became a Kilgore Rangerette under the direction of Gussie Nell Davis. Mildred married William J. “Bill” Hill August 24, 1957. She raised her family in Missouri City, Texas where her husband was head Golf Professional at Quail Valley Golf Club. After retirement, they moved to Nacogdoches where Bill was the men’s golf coach at Stephen F. Austin State University before moving to Tyler to be closer to family. Mildred was a member of Rangerettes Forever, past member of Missouri City Women’s Club where she held several offices and was active with Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) wherever she lived. She served on several boards of local organizations and was a longtime member of Marvin United Methodist Church where she enjoyed serving as a greeter every Sunday morning.
Mildred enjoyed needlepointing and her Word Jumble puzzles immensely and believed in taking good care of both your mind and body. She was active in her previous retirement community of Holly Creek Village and looked forward every month to the Potluck suppers, her Mahjong group and Hand and Foot card games. Upon moving to her current home a year ago at the independent living facility of The Hamptons, she looked forward to playing Bingo and Mahjong.
She was an avid fan of all sports and “flipped” between the sports channels so as not to miss a golf shot, baseball pitch, touchdown or 3 pointer. Her and Bill loved attending their grandson, EH’s, sporting events and school functions. Sharp as a tack, she could tell you, almost to the minute, the price of gas and oil along with the current stock market status. She was a longtime enthusiast of Wheel of Fortune and you knew better than to call her at 6:30 in the evening.
Mildred’s spiritual gift was helping and serving her Lord, her family and her vast array of friends, both new and old. She was always cooking and baking and sharing her tasty treats with everyone. She loved the lost art of handwriting notes and cards and kept track of birthdays, anniversaries and the achievements of her family and friends in order to send them a card. She loved the family tradition of a $5 bill tucked in a birthday card for a little “walking around money” and looked forward to her own birthday each year for all of the birthday cards that would come in the mail and be put on display so she could read them over and over. Needless to say, family and friends were always on her mind. She lived and breathed the virtues of a Proverbs 31 woman. Faith, Marriage, Mothering, Health, Service, Stewardship, Homemaking, Working, Time and Beauty. Whatever Mildred set out to do she did it with love and gusto.
One of her favorite scriptures comes from Ecclesiastes 3:1-12, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die...”. Mildred loved socializing and greatly missed seeing her friends and family anytime she wanted to this year. The stress it took on her proved to be too much for her heart to bear and she was ready for God to call her home.
“The sun of a well spent day has set, quiet has come to busy hands, rest to weary feet and forever and ever, peace.”
Mildred is survived by her son, Eddie Hill of Dallas, a daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Steve Pickett of Tyler, a grandson, E. H. Almand IV and wife Kathleen of McKinney, a sister-in-law, Helen George Bolt and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Bernice Bolt, her husband, Bill Hill as well as a son-in-law, Eddie Almand III, and her brothers, Joe Allan Bolt, Johnny Herd Bolt, Paul Eugene Bolt and sister, Virginia Bolt Long.
The family would like to thank Dr.’s Coltman, Carr and Malik for their care of Mildred along with nurses Sheryl in the Cath Lab and Rachel, Amy, Tam and Ollie, and all others at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital of Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler this past week.
Memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702 or the charity of your choice.