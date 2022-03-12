Mikayla Racheal Ivey
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Mikayla Ivey, 23, of Chandler, are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Rock Hill Baptist Church, with Travis Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mikayla passed away on March 8, 2022, in Tyler.
Mikayla Racheal (Russell) Ivey was born January 13, 1999, in Tyler, the daughter of Donald Ray Russell and Diana Racheal (Lansdell) Russell. She graduated from Bullard High School in 2017 and obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler. She was a kindergarten teacher with the Chandler Elementary School and currently attending the University of Texas Permian Basin seeking her master’s degree. Mikayla’s love of teaching extended beyond the classroom as she has also taught dance and cheer in the past. She married Lance Ivey on March 27, 2021, after dating since the 8th grade, and together they were devoted members of Wilderness Church of Tyler. Mikayla was a passionate follower of Christ and shared His love in many ways, including on the mission fields in Africa, New Mexico, and locally. Mikayla will be remembered as loving, determined, giving, and feisty at times. Beautiful on the inside and out, her remarkable legacy as a daughter, sister, wife, teacher, and friend will live on in the lives of those she has impacted and will continue to impact even in her passing through the lives of a 68-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old little boy.
She was preceded in death by her uncles, Dwayne Russell and Derek Russell.
Survivors include husband, Lance Ivey of Chandler; parents, Donald and Diana Russell of Ben Wheeler; brother, Dalton Russell of Ben Wheeler; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Cathy Russell of Tyler; maternal grandparents, John and Kay Lansdell of Texarkana, Pam and Gary Chasteen of Texarkana; parents-in-law, Ron and Michelle Ivey of Chandler; sister-in-law, Emalee Thomison and husband Tyler of Lompoc, California; nephew, Keelan; niece, Emersyn along with numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jarrod Hill, Braiden McKinney, Andrew Smith, Logan Voigt, Ethan McKinney, and Buck Atwood.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.