Mickey Hut Cauthron was born November 18, 1935 in Moscow, Texas. He had been a resident of Tyler for over 30 years, living in East Texas all of his life. He served in the US Army for 2 years, as a sharp shooter, and was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. He was a bass fisherman, and a mentor to many young men. He retired from Carrier, where he worked for 20 years.
Mickey passed away at the age of 84 on November 14, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Hut Cauthron and Jewel Venable Cauthron, and siblings, Nell Callahan, Valton Cauthron, and Jewel Cauthron.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Francene Cauthron of Tyler; four children, Lyanne Moore of Van, Hut & Cheyanne Cauthron of Mineola, Kelly & Lani Reeves of Tyler, and Valarie & Robert Patton of Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn & Terry Thedford; and six grandchildren, Kenya Suehs, Kenji Suehs, Dash Moore, Reannine Teer, Mick Cauthron, Jon Cauthron, Anthony Ruiz, Hut Reeves, Sam Reeves, and Jadyn Reeves; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Ryan, Toby Thedford, Todd Thedford, Ronnie Callahan, Shon Callahan, and Brian Lowry. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-nephew, Mickey Callahan and close friend, Dewayne Davidson.
*Masks are required to attend services as a Covid-19 precaution.