Mickael Ford
TYLER — Mickael was born on April 12, 1968 in Bartow, FL to the late Paul Edward Ford and Delpha Lorene Ford. He worked in the oilfield. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandkids.
He was survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol Ford of Tyler; sons Mickael Ford Jr. of Gilmer and Paul Ford of Tyler; daughters Britney Marhofer and April Ford, both of Tyler; brothers Donnie Ford, Randy Ford, and Craig Ford, all of Kilgore; sisters Loretta Sparger of Shreveport, LA, Mary Billington of Hawkins, and Melissa Ford of Kilgore; four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
