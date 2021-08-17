Michelle “Shelly” Annette Cole
TYLER — Graveside services for Michelle “Shelly” Annette Cole, of Tyler, will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery, Arp, TX at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She will be buried next to her mom and dad, Mike and Priscilla Cole. The service will be under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Shelly went to heaven to be with her mom, dad and sister on August 15, 2021. She was born October 31, 1964, to Michael Ray Cole and Priscilla Lyles Cole.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Natalia Sue Cowart. Shelly is survived by her niece, Chelsea Brooks Hudson; great nephews, Gavin Michael Hudson and Mason Heath Dennis; her uncles, Jerry Cole and Ricky Lyles; and a multitude of friends and family members, including her lifelong friend Gene Haskell.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Bethesda Health Clinic, 409 W. Ferguson, Tyler, TX 75702.