Michelle Robinson
CHANDLER — Ms. Michelle Louise Howard Robinson’s Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 12 noon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Chandler, Texas with Dr. Timothy J. Wilbert Sr. as eulogist. The church address is 17422 FM 317, Chandler, Texas 75758. FACE MASK REQUIRED. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Chandler. Michelle, 61, was born on November 25, 1959 and transitioned on October 10, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021, from 2 pm to 8 pm. at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company in Tyler, Texas.