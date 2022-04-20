Michael Wayne Stevens
TYLER — Memorial services for Michael Wayne Stevens, 62, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with close friend, Dennis Cullinane officiating.
Mr. Stevens passed away Saturday, April 6, 2022 in Tyler. He was born January 11, 1960 in Gainesville, Texas to C.A. and Mary Heath Stevens.
Michael attended UT Tyler and then worked as a Certified Public Accountant, starting his career at Gollob Morgan Peddy PC but eventually leaving to open his own accounting firm. After selling his firm to W. Tom Robinson CPA, PC, Michael spent the last several years in semi-retirement working both in-office and remotely while traveling. Michael also worked as an Investment Advisor Representative of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC. Michael was not only a notable accountant who served as an expert witness certified in forensics and fraud, he was also an avid traveler, war history enthusiast, and devoted to giving back to the community of Smith County through Meals on Wheels, as a member of BNI and Tyler Rotary, and also serving as a board member for East Texas Food Bank.
Michael is survived by his partner, Craig Actis; children, Jason (Siobhan) Stevens, Jill Stevens, and Ross (Meagan) Stevens; grandchildren, Kylie Bradley & Sedda Stevens, and Everly & Liam Dunaway; as well as siblings, Jody (Vance) Perkins, Roger, and Frankie (Karen) Stevens; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, CA and Mary Stevens, and his wife Jackie Whitten Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, donations to East Texas Food Bank, Attn: Development Dept, 3201 Robertson Rd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.easttexasfoodbank.org), or Meals on Wheels, 3001 Robertson Rd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.mealsonwheelsetx.org) may be made to honor Michael.