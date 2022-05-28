Michael Thomas Coyne
PALESTINE — Funeral services for Michael Thomas Coyne 28, of Palestine have been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Saturday May 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas, with Bro. Tony Watson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 5-7 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Palestine.
Michael Thomas Coyne was born in Burbank, California, on November 10, 1993, as the first of four children to Michael and Deborah (Wheeler) Coyne. He and his family moved to Troup, Texas, when he was 11 years old, later settling in Flint, Texas, and graduating from Bullard High School in 2012. Michael then attended East Texas Baptist University where he met his wife and graduated in the Fall class of 2016. Ten days later he married the love of his wife, Bethany. They spent five wonderful years of marriage traveling, exploring, and growing together. When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, his answer was “a Dad.” On May 4, 2021, that dream became a reality as they welcomed their baby girl, Amelia Mae Coyne, to the world. For the next year, Michael flourished as a father and husband taking every opportunity to showcase his precious family.
Michael was also a teacher and coach by profession, working at Rusk Intermediate and Palestine Independent School District. He spent his youthful years as a counselor at Camp Cho-Yeh and a mentor at the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines. His work with the youth allowed him to influence more lives than he could have ever realized, and his legacy will continue to bloom. Michael was the ultimate motivator, passionate about everything he did, fiercely loyal, and a protector of all whom he loved. May he rest in peace in the Lord’s embrace until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by Paternal grandmother, Linda Jean Coyne; Maternal grandparents: Russell Lloyd and Carol Ann Wheeler; sister-in-law, Hannah Ruth Hubbard.
Survivors include his wife, Bethany-Jane MaeAnn (Hubbard) Coyne; daughter, Amelia Mae Coyne; grandfather, Michael Coyne; parents, Michael and Deborah Coyne; siblings ; Andrew and wife Hannah Coyne, Katherine Coyne and Emily Coyne; uncles, David and wife Allison Wheeler, Adam Coyne and Jordan Coyne; In-laws, Donald and Ginger Hubbard; brothers-in-law, Zach Hubbard and wife Tamika and their children Trenton and Taylor Hubbard, Seth Hubbard and wife Rebecca and their children Jaxon and Hannah Hubbard.