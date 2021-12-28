Michael Shepard
GEORGETOWN — Michael Francis Shepard, 75, passed away in Round Rock, Texas on December 20, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Gillian Elizabeth (Salmon) Shepard; children Jonathan Shepard (Lisa), Ellen De Los Santos (Daniel), Timothy Shepard, and Victoria Shepard (Reilly Simmons); grandchildren Jacob, Grace, Amelia, Shepard and Nils; and a large, loving extended family.
Michael was born April 24, 1946 in Northampton, MA, the eldest of eight children of Francis H. Shepard and Kathleen D. (O’Grady) Shepard, loving parents from whom Michael learned to cherish family above all else. He attended St. Michael’s High School and developed a passion for golf while working as a caddy. Michael introduced his brothers, Kevin (deceased), Stephen, Paul and Mark to golf, and he was delighted to have grandson Shepard take up the sport. Michael was a caring brother to sisters Patricia Samolewicz (deceased), Cynthia McSheffrey and Deborah Shepard.
Michael attended Columbia University before enlisting in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He first served aboard the USS Hermitage LSD-34 for two years. His second posting took him to London. There, in the spring of 1972, Michael met the love of his life, Gillian. They married that year.
Michael completed his undergraduate degree at UMass Amherst and earned his law degree from the University of Tulsa Law School.
Michael’s career as an oil and gas attorney spanned more than thirty years, first at Parker Drilling Company and then at Mewbourne Oil Company, where he was General Counsel. Known by many for his kind and gentle demeanor, Michael was a fierce and zealous advocate when protecting the Company’s interests. Woe to opposing counsel who mistook him for a teddy bear.
Near Tyler, Michael and Gillian bought his dream house on Lake Palestine, and together they made it a loving home for their family. Michael enjoyed boating on the lake.
The epitome of a proud father and grandfather, Michael was thrilled by his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. He organized vacations around visits to prospective colleges, and was excited to be on campus. He’d cheerfully announce, “Let’s go to the bookstore, y’ont to?”
Michael enjoyed supporting his children’s college football teams and watching golf, soccer and other sports. He was often there cheering from the sidelines if his children or grandchildren were playing. His consistent attendance at John Tyler High School soccer matches was legendary.
Michael was an expert travel planner and treated his family to numerous memorable trips. He spent the final years of his life planning his next great adventure, cherishing quiet time with Gillian and relishing visits with his children and grandchildren.
The Shepard family would like to thank the healthcare workers who supported Michael during times of illness. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Pflugerville with burial to follow at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown. The funeral home is Cook-Walden Davis in Georgetown. The family suggests memorial contributions to The Children’s Heart Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com for the Shepard family.