Michael Ray Poland

Mr. Poland passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 while working in New Mexico. He was born September 10, 1957 in Henderson to Bobbie Poland and Neva Wynn Poland.
Michael was a member of Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church. He graduated from Henderson High School and Kilgore College. He held the position of independent oil and gas consultant and worked for EOG.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Melanie Houck Poland; his son, Robert Poland; his stepdaughter, Natalie Brockman; his stepsons, Allen Milton and Bradley Milton; and his brother, Richard Poland. He is also survived by many grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws. He adored his many grandchildren.
Michael’s smile and his sense of humor were only surpassed by his work ethic. His faith was the cornerstone of his life. He loved music, and dogs, his boat, and children. He had thousands of stories from his travels across the world, and he loved to share them because he loved laughing with other people. He had a beautiful voice.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Bolin, Jake Benton, Sam Sweatt, Cully McMinn, John Greschuck, Eric Wyche, Gregg Moore and Karl Sanders.
A viewing is scheduled from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 with visitation scheduled in the evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.