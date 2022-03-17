Michael Paul Powell
TYLER — Services for Michael Powell, 61, of Tyler, will be held on Friday March 18th at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel. Visitation will be at 10am in the foyer of the Church and services at 11am. A private graveside service will follow under the direction of Jackson’ Burks Walker Tippit.
Mike passed away on Monday, March 14th in Tyler. Mike was a servant of God, serving the elderly and disabled for almost three decades as the former Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Ministry in Tyler, Texas. At the height of his leadership and prior to his retirement in 2017, the ministry was serving more than 3,000 meals a day in six counties across East Texas including: Henderson, Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood. His talents were evident in every facet of the organization: fundraising, public relations, contract negotiations, program development, acquiring grants and establishing endowments to secure the future of the ministry, which is what he lived for every day; this was his passion and purpose.
Beloved by his staff and volunteers, who he treated as family, there are a number of stories of the countless acts of kindness: an advance to a staff member who had an unexpected family emergency, taking a delivery route for a staff member who wanted to attend her child’s awards ceremony at school, loading meals into the cars of countless volunteers, and helping with a staff members medical bills after a lengthy illness; these are only a few of the countless stories that have been shared through the years. Mike always made sure that his staff and volunteers were treated with kindness and compassion.
Mike was also a member of the board of directors of Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Tyler.
Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shaun Odom Powell, his brother, Kent Powell, and his father, Paul Powell. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Powell, his sister and brother in law, Lori and Mitchell Gropper, and son and daughter in law, Jordan and Angi Powell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mike Powell Memorial Fund of Meals on Wheels Ministry of East Texas at 3001 Robertson Road, Tyler, Texas 75701, or one of your choice.